Software Developer

Apr 23, 2024

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Developer to join their growing team.

Responsibilities:

  • Application development and maintenance.
  • All development must align with operational strategies.
  • Creating technical specifications.
  • Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
  • Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.

Requirements:

  • 3 years’ proven relevant experience and knowledge.
  • Related degree, diploma
  • User interface knowledge.
  • Multi-tier software and database design.
  • Experience in Agile software development competencies

Key technical skills:

  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • Test Libraries
  • Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Full Stack Development
  • Agile Development
  • .NET
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • .NET Core
  • Development of software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

