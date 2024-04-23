Software Developer

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Developer to join their growing team.

Responsibilities:

Application development and maintenance.

All development must align with operational strategies.

Creating technical specifications.

Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.

Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.

Requirements:

3 years’ proven relevant experience and knowledge.

Related degree, diploma

User interface knowledge.

Multi-tier software and database design.

Experience in Agile software development competencies

Key technical skills:

.NET Core

C#

SQL

Test Libraries

Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)

Desired Skills:

C#

Full Stack Development

Agile Development

.NET

SQL

Angular

.NET Core

Development of software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

