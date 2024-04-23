Software Developer

Our client is looking for an Intermediate Developer to join their growing team.
Responsibilities:
- Application development and maintenance.
- All development must align with operational strategies.
- Creating technical specifications.
- Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
- Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.
Requirements:
- 3 years’ proven relevant experience and knowledge.
- Related degree, diploma
- User interface knowledge.
- Multi-tier software and database design.
- Experience in Agile software development competencies
Key technical skills:
- .NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- Test Libraries
- Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Full Stack Development
- Agile Development
- .NET
- SQL
- Angular
- .NET Core
- Development of software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years