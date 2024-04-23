A leading South African company is seeking a skilled SQL Developer to join their team. You will be part of a cross functional agile development team. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Work as a skilled, contributing SQL developer within a cross functional agile development team
- Write high quality SQL code within the prescribed company technologies and environments and according to the high standards expected of this developer position
- Work with the development and business analysis teams to assist with the process of determining requirements
- Implement sound technical solutions based on those requirements
- Provide support and maintenance to existing systems and solutions
- Liaise with business users and business unit managers from time to time as required
- Demonstrate a culture of individual leadership and development and exhibit a progressive attitude to technology and career
- Write quality code and unit tests within the prescribed company technologies
- Comply with coding best practices, development and management methodologies
- Meet the high level of expertise and experience required of this role
- Pay attention to technical detail
- Exercise technical consistency
- Correct system bugs and errors on systems
- Implement systems and solutions as required by the Organization
Requirements:
- Degree, Diploma, or any IT related certification
- 5 to 10 years’ experience in SQL coding, Database Development, and Microsoft Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services and other relevant technologies.
Technical Requirements:
Technical skills set compatible the company’s database architectures and systems:
- SQL Server 2012
- SQL Server 2014
- SQL Server 2016
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Analysis Services
- Understand and manage activities within the context of the SDLC
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise in the future, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Developer
- SQL coding
- Database Development
- Microsoft Integration