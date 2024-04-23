Technical Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leader in the Insurance field is on the look out for a Technical Analyst to form part of their Team.

The technical Analyst will work closely with business analysts and support development by doing system analysis on incidents, problems, and IT projects.

Qualifications

Relevant degree in Commerce, Computer science, Statistics, Engineering, Investment Management, or related fields.

Business / System Analysis certification/qualification an advantage.

Software development background a distinct advantage.

Knowledge and Experience

A deep understanding of investment and life products.

A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations.

An understanding of financial sector regulation as it relates to investment platforms.

as it relates to investment platforms. Experience in implementing non-functional requirements such as Performance monitoring , Security and Scalability and related tools.

, and and Experience doing Front End systems(web) analysis.

systems(web) analysis. Exposure to COBIT, ITIL or related framework will be beneficial

will be beneficial Exposure to data analysis, SQL, BI tools, and reporting

Understanding or experience in creating systems for Financial Advisers

Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams and third-party vendors.

Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.

environment. Excellent verbal and written communication skills

and Computer Literacy, with MS Excel at least at an intermediate level

JIRA and Confluence experience an advantage.

and experience an advantage. Whether you have grown a career as a software developer/engineer and you are looking to shift into technical analysis and requirements elicitation, or currently a technical analyst and looking to grow in the FinTech space, this is the ideal opportunity.

Key responsibilities

Technical

Facilitate development for technical requirements using relevant framework and tools.

Analysis of functional and non-function system requirements, including as-is to-be analysis, impact analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes.

Understand application, data and enterprise architecture.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding.

Technical analysis of business applications, including application APIs, servers, associated endpoints and databases.

Creation and management of technical documentation, including integration requirements and data flows.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

