C#.Net Developer

Looking for an outstanding C#.Net Developer who will be responsible for developing Web and Windows-based tools for external clients.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C#

.Net Core

Angular

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

