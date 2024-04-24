Join our clients in the Financial space who are looking for a seasoned C#.net/ SQL Developer! Work in a fast-paced environment with a dynamic team and enjoy the security of a Hybrid permanent position!
Requirements:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
- Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher
- Education & Training
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.
- Experience doing C# Core development.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
- Restful service experience is beneficial.
- DevOps experience beneficial.
Duties:
- Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning.
- enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
- software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- AZURE
- AWS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid