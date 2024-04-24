Client Technical Support (JHB Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical and ambitious Client Technical Support professional is sought by leading Data Solutions Provider for its Joburg division, but the role will be remote. You will be responsible for accurately and efficiently onboarding clients on the system and providing ongoing system support. You will onboard clients, provide technical support including changing pins, profile creation, setting table locations, etc., while providing training to new and exciting clientele and conducting asset verification. Applicants must have 2+ years administrative work experience including 2+ years in the FMCG/Restaurant industry with Microsoft 365 proficiency and Account Management.

DUTIES:

Provide system support to clients –

Onboarding clients.

Ensure that client portals are working smoothly and are up to date.

Manage daily client queries, issues, and concerns.

Provide technical support to customers (change pins, create profiles, set table locations, etc.).

Action support emails and calls.

Provide training to clients and service providers –

Train new and exciting clients on the Portal.

Ensure training content is updated and relevant.

Maintain training records of each client.

Evaluate training effectiveness and document.

Administration of assets –

Conduct asset verification after tagging occurs.

Create snag lists for tagging Technicians to fix.

Add, remove, and adjust assets on asset manual.

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ Years strong administrative experience.

2+ Years in the FMCG/Restaurant industry.

Microsoft Office 365.

Account Management and collaboration.

Business and sales acumen.

Strong administrative capabilities.

Customer satisfaction.

Ability to travel, if required.

Advantageous –

Any experience providing software support to clients.

Any sales or facilities software.

ATTRIBUTES:

Relationship building.

Interpersonal communication.

Detail orientated.

Responsible and accountable.

Time and Stress Management.

