CRM Developer at DAV – Gauteng Sandton

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer
Requirements:
- MS Dynamics Certification/ equivalent
- Banking/ financial industry specific exposure
-
Participate in requirements analysis
-
Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Test and deploy Dynamics 365 solutions
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Code Reviews of fellow developers within the team
- Improve and refine on existing solutions
- Develop relevant documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
- Gather technical requirements and propose solutions based on the client’s architectural and business needs
- Work with technology and business groups to define project specifications
- Develop technical solution designs and implementation plans
- Interact with both prospective and current customers during product demos/evaluations
- Enhance efficiency of development, testing and release process; develop tools and frameworks to ensure robust and high-quality delivery of Dynamics 365 Implementations
- Participate in the full development lifecycle process
Desired Skills:
- microsoft dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- CRM Development
- Microsoft Development
- MS Dynamics
- MS Dynamics Development