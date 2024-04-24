CRM Developer at DAV – Gauteng Sandton

Apr 24, 2024

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer

Requirements:

  • MS Dynamics Certification/ equivalent
  • Banking/ financial industry specific exposure

  • Participate in requirements analysis

  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Test and deploy Dynamics 365 solutions
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code
  • Code Reviews of fellow developers within the team
  • Improve and refine on existing solutions
  • Develop relevant documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
  • Gather technical requirements and propose solutions based on the client’s architectural and business needs
  • Work with technology and business groups to define project specifications
  • Develop technical solution designs and implementation plans
  • Interact with both prospective and current customers during product demos/evaluations
  • Enhance efficiency of development, testing and release process; develop tools and frameworks to ensure robust and high-quality delivery of Dynamics 365 Implementations
  • Participate in the full development lifecycle process

Desired Skills:

  • microsoft dynamics
  • Microsoft Dynamics CRM
  • CRM Development
  • Microsoft Development
  • MS Dynamics
  • MS Dynamics Development

Learn more/Apply for this position