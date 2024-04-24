Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Apr 24, 2024

Join the retail revolution with our clients, a leading and innovative player in the retail industry who are currently in search of a Data Analyst based in Sandton. Experience a diverse environment with a fantastic Hybrid model and benefits.

Requirements:

  • 3-year related degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
  • Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
  • 3-7 years’ experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python. Experience using Tableau.
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations
  • Understanding of business models and metrics
  • Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
  • Knowledge of retail industry data models
  • Knowledge of compliance and IT governance
  • Project management
  • Conflict management
  • Stakeholder management
  • Applying Expertise and Knowledge
  • Financial acumen
  • Business Acumen and Business Analytics
  • Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.

If you have a passion for analyzing and interpreting data to influence business decisions apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • SAS
  • AWS
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Retail

