Data Analyst (Mining / Metallurgy) at Square 1 Recruitment

Are you a Data Science Enthusiast with a Passion for Mining and Mineral Processing? Then we’d love to speak to you!

Our Client, a large multi-national is a pioneering company at the forefront of revolutionizing data science within the mining and mineral processing industry. Their client-centric approach drives them to constantly innovate and seek dynamic individuals who are motivated to make a difference. If you’re ready to be part of a cutting-edge team, then this opportunity is for you.

Key Responsibilities

Complete Functional Specification & Documentation: Lead the creation of functional specifications and documentation for remote monitoring systems.

Scope Development & Data Requirements: Assist in developing scopes of work and minimum data requirements for implementing remote monitoring systems at new client sites.

Hybrid Data Processing & Storage: Develop a hybrid data processing and storage system capable of local processing on site and transmission to the cloud for additional processing.

System Launch & Modular Approach: Lead the launch of monitoring systems with a modular approach for services, actively seeking feedback from users.

Data Integration & Insights: Integrate data between on-site monitoring systems and the ERP system to provide logistics and service improvement insights.

Maintenance Scheduling & Calibration: Develop a maintenance scheduling module using ERP data and calibrate the system with clients for accuracy.

Customization & Adaptation: Customize and adapt developed modules to client-specific data as needed.

Data Analysis & Interpretation: Utilize analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyze, and interpret large datasets for various clients and equipment.

Dashboard Creation & Enhancement: Create comprehensive and meaningful dashboards, maintaining and enhancing existing dashboards and data insights.

Actionable Insights: Translate visualizations into actionable processes and efficiencies, articulating technical information to relevant clients.

Advanced ML/AI Outcomes: Deliver data outcomes, from analysis to technical and business intelligence insights, to predictive and advanced ML/AI outcomes.

Client Collaboration & Reporting: Collaborate with clients to ensure understanding of requirements, devising effective resolutions through innovative data solutions or methodologies. Report findings and recommendations to clients, ensuring relevance and value.

Leadership & Influence: Influence and lead conversations with clients through quantitative mechanisms.

Capability Enhancement: Manage, build, and improve reporting, analytics, and data exploration capabilities, collaborating with employees from different departments to enhance data analysis and insights.

RequirementsQualifications / Exprience:

Degree: Metallurgical Engineering OR Computer Science OR Data Science with a strong background and experience in the Mining / Minerals Processing Industry.

1-3 years’ experience within a similar role (Data Science within the Mining / Minerals Processing Industry)

Knowledge in plant signals and systems modeling and interpretation

High level of computer literacy

Knowledge of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence concepts and algorithms, with application experience and ideally, understanding of deployment of Machine Learning algorithms (beneficial)

Proficiency in programming (C#, C++, Python, Java, or R)

Competency in database query languages (SQL, PostgreSQL)

Experience with Microsoft Power BI

Familiarity with relational and time scale databases

Basic understanding of web technology stack (front-end and back-end) is beneficial but not required

We’ll also be looking for:

Ability to analyze large data sets

Proficient in writing comprehensive reports

Excellent technical aptitude

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Creative approach for generating new ideas

Effective prioritization and planning abilities

Experience in using cloud services, preferably certified in Azure or AWS

Own transport and valid driver’s license

BenefitsR600 000 CTC

Desired Skills:

Data

Analysis

Mining

Metallurgy

Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

