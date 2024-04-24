Data Engineer

Join Our Team as a Data Engineer

Our client in the retail industry, based in Sandton Johannesburg, is seeking a Data Engineer for a permanent role.

Are you passionate about turning raw data into valuable insights? Do you thrive on building robust data pipelines and contributing to innovative solutions? If so, we want you on our team.

Key Requirements:

5-10 years’ Experience in designing and developing data warehouses (Kimball methodology.)

Adept at design and development of ETL processes.

SQL development experience, preferably SAS data studio and AWS experience

The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources.

Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

Experience within Retail, Financial Services and Logistics environments.

Don’t waste time, apply now!

