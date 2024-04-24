DevOps Engineer (Intermediate to Senior) (Remote) – Western Cape Swellendam

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client is an open-source company specializing in software development and Geospatial Information Systems (GIS). They are currently looking to hire an Intermediate to Senior DevOps Engineer to join their software team. The ideal candidate should have experience in Linux system administration and familiarity with GCP, AWS, or Azure. Additionally, proficiency in Python programming, the Django web framework, and PostgreSQL RDBMS would be advantageous. A minimum of two years of experience is required.
DUTIES:
- You will be responsible for developing and implementing SOPs for all DevOps and sysadmin related tasks and automating these as far as possible.
- You will be expected to keep yourself abreast of the latest trends and to continuously learn. Your input will be valued in guiding technology choices and developing DevOps strategy.
- You will be a critical element of several projects at the same time, interacting with the client, with the project team and with management.
- You will need to understand system architecture and design, provide input into new ones and improve existing ones.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Linux system administration
- GCP, AWS or Azure experience
- Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent workflows
- Security (database, filesystem, network, encryption, etc.)
- Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation
- System monitoring and alerts (such as Grafana, Prometheus)
- CI and CD
- SDLC management
- Automated testing
- Rancher and Kubernetes (or equivalent)
- Docker (or equivalent)
- Web server configuration and optimisation (Nginx, Traefik, Apache)
- DBA experience
- Scaling strategies
- Backup and recovery
- Service-based architectures and microservices
- Provisioning tools like Ansible, Chef or Terraform or similar
- Experience minimum two years
To your advantage:
- Python Programming
- Django Web Framework
- PostgreSQL RDBMS
- REST Service Architecture Style
- Geographic Information Systems
ATTRIBUTES:
- A good sense of humour is always nice 🙂
- A good command of English, both written and spoken
- A good communicator
- Positive “can-do” attitude
- Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment
- Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online
- Working with multiple projects and teams
- Communication with clients, team members and management
