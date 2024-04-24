DevOps Engineer (Intermediate to Senior) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is an open-source company specializing in software development and Geospatial Information Systems (GIS). They are currently looking to hire an Intermediate to Senior DevOps Engineer to join their software team. The ideal candidate should have experience in Linux system administration and familiarity with GCP, AWS, or Azure. Additionally, proficiency in Python programming, the Django web framework, and PostgreSQL RDBMS would be advantageous. A minimum of two years of experience is required.

DUTIES:

You will be responsible for developing and implementing SOPs for all DevOps and sysadmin related tasks and automating these as far as possible.

You will be expected to keep yourself abreast of the latest trends and to continuously learn. Your input will be valued in guiding technology choices and developing DevOps strategy.

You will be a critical element of several projects at the same time, interacting with the client, with the project team and with management.

You will need to understand system architecture and design, provide input into new ones and improve existing ones.

REQUIREMENTS:

Linux system administration

GCP, AWS or Azure experience

Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent workflows

Security (database, filesystem, network, encryption, etc.)

Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation

System monitoring and alerts (such as Grafana, Prometheus)

CI and CD

SDLC management

Automated testing

Rancher and Kubernetes (or equivalent)

Docker (or equivalent)

Web server configuration and optimisation (Nginx, Traefik, Apache)

DBA experience

Scaling strategies

Backup and recovery

Service-based architectures and microservices

Provisioning tools like Ansible, Chef or Terraform or similar

Experience minimum two years

To your advantage:

Python Programming

Django Web Framework

PostgreSQL RDBMS

REST Service Architecture Style

Geographic Information Systems

ATTRIBUTES:

A good sense of humour is always nice 🙂

A good command of English, both written and spoken

A good communicator

Positive “can-do” attitude

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online

Working with multiple projects and teams

Communication with clients, team members and management

COMMENTS:

