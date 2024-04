DYNAMICS CRM DEVELOPER – Gauteng Sandown

Collaborate with other software developers, business analysts, software architects and IT professionals to implement Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions. Customize the system to meet the business needs of the company. Integrate existing systems and services into the CRM architecture. Assist with deployment and provisioning activities.

Desired Skills:

CRM

Dynamics 365

Asp.Net

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

