Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity has become available within the IT Consulting industry, for a Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer. This is a remote position.
A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation
solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.
The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side
technologies. This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be
involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client
development side. Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as
demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on
small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.
If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global
development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a
variety of international companies.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
- Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
- Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)
- Typescript
- CSS
- Proven formal software development experience
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions
Personal Characteristics:
- Analytical thinking with attention to detail
- Willing to learn new technologies
- Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment
Advantages:
- Financial industry background
- Azure services
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop and test high quality code
- Peer review work
- Mentor more junior developers
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer
- C#
- ASP.Net
- Javascript
- CSS
- Azure
- Full Stack Development
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree