Fullstack C#/ SQL Developer

Apr 24, 2024

Calling all C# Developers! Our client in the banking space require a Fullstack C#/ SQL Developer! Work in a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic Hybrid permanent role!

Requirements:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher
  • Minimum of 5+ years’ work experience in a C# Core software development.
  • Experience doing C# Core development.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
  • Restful service experience is beneficial.
  • DevOps experience beneficial.

Duties:

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in
  • software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • AWS
  • AZURE

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

