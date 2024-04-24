Fullstack C#/ SQL Developer

Calling all C# Developers! Our client in the banking space require a Fullstack C#/ SQL Developer! Work in a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic Hybrid permanent role!

Requirements:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher

Minimum of 5+ years’ work experience in a C# Core software development.

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Restful service experience is beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

Duties:

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in

software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

AWS

AZURE

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position