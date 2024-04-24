Intermediate Business Analyst

The candidate will be responsible to engage with the business to get an in-depth understanding of all current processes and document the future state of the business requirements. Once these requirements are gathered, the candidate will engage with various stakeholders in order to fulfil the business requirements and transition into atechnical analytics role.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Excel

SQL

problem solving skills.

Analytical

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

