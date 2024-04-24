Intermediate Software Developer

Our client is seeking a talented Intermediate Software Developer to join their team who is passionate about leveraging their programming and development skills to drive business success through effective business/process analysis and product configuration. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in software development, coupled with excellent communication skills and a keen interest in understanding business processes.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyse business requirements, identifying opportunities for process improvement and innovation.

Translate business needs into technical specifications and requirements for product configuration and customization.

Configure and customize our products to meet the specific requirements and preferences of our clients, ensuring optimal functionality and user experience.

Develop and maintain documentation, including user guides, training materials, and product specifications, to support product configuration and usage.

Participate in testing and quality assurance activities to validate product configurations and ensure they meet the desired outcomes.

Provide ongoing support and troubleshooting for product configurations, addressing user inquiries and resolving technical issues as needed.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to align product configurations with business objectives and project timelines.

Stay informed about industry trends and best practices in business analysis and product configuration, continuously seeking opportunities for professional growth and development.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

3 to 5 years of experience in software development or programming, with proficiency in languages such as Java, C#, or JavaScript.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to effectively gather and interpret business requirements.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Experience with product configuration or customization, particularly in a ITSM Software e.g. ServiceNow, FreshDesk ect, is a plus.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities and deadlines effectively.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and methodologies, with a proactive and self-motivated attitude.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate Software Developer

C#

JavaScript

