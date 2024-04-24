IT Project Manager at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client is dynamic and innovative leader in the financial sector, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We specialize in delivering top-notch software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of financial institutions, ensuring efficiency, security, and compliance.

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Manager with a strong background in business analysis and software delivery to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in overseeing the successful delivery of software projects within the financial domain, ensuring adherence to timelines, budgets, and quality standards.

Location: Gauteng – Hybrid

Minimum Qualifications required:

Industrial Engineering Qualification OR Experience

What would be expected of the successful candidate:

Project Manager multiskilled in Business Analysis

Focus on Software Delivery

Project Manager experience in Managing the Project, the Risk, and the Issues to ensure the project runs smoothly on time and on budget.

As the Project Manager plans, organises, directs, controls, and coordinates special programmes or projects within Direct Transact for new and existing clients.

Business Analyst mindset / experience will be highly advantageous and implement strategies in the Project Management workflow.

Provide Business Analyst skills with the primary task of being able to analyse business Requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Direct Transact.

The business analyst’s needs to have sufficient business insight and experience to be able to clearly communicate solutions to stakeholders, facilitators, and partners.

Must have the ability to improve business processes and systems.

Provide Business Analyst skills in supports the communication and delivery of those requirements with the relevant internal and external stakeholders, throughout the entire project life cycle, resolving queries, changes, bugs and facilitate the Go-live and Initial Support process.

Desired Skills:

Software Delivery

Analysing Business Requirements

implement strategies in the Project Management workflow.

Internal and external stakeholder engagement

