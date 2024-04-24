Oracle Functional Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum qualification required:

– A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

– Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist [URL Removed]

– Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.

– Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.

– Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication skills).

– Client orientation.

– Decision-making.

– Time and work management.

– Problem-solving and analysis.

– Contributing to team [URL Removed] deliverables:

– Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)

Desired Skills:

Oracle

HRMS

Oracle EBS

Oracle E-Business Suite

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

