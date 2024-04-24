Senior BI Developer

Are you an experienced Senior BI Developer with a passion for building and managing business intelligence solutions? We're looking for someone like you to join our team. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in building, improving, and managing our business intelligence solutions. You'll work closely with our team to understand our needs and then leverage your skills in Microsoft technologies to make it happen.

What you’ll do:

Build and maintain databases and data warehouses using Microsoft SQL.

Use SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) to move data from different sources into our warehouse.

Create reports and dashboards using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) for our team to use.

Set up data models using SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) to help with analysis.

Work with our team to understand what they need and turn it into technical plans.

Make sure our systems are running efficiently by improving how we retrieve data.

Help guide and mentor developers on our team.

Keep up to date with the latest trends in business intelligence technology.

Your Expertise:

Good at using Microsoft SQL Server and know your way around T-SQL.

Experience using SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) to move data around.

Able to create reports using SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS).

Understand how to set up data models with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS).

It’s a plus if you know how to use Power BI.

Good at solving problems and figuring things out.

Can communicate well and work with others effectively.

Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s Degree or relevant tertiary qualification.

Technologies:

Microsoft SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

PowerBI if possible

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

