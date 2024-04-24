Our client is currently recruiting for a Senior Engineering Applications Engineer with 8 years extensive experience in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical or similar sector of the industry. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:
- Providing daily administrative, installation, configuration of, maintenance and operational support of the Smart 3D environment.
- Project creation, setup, and maintenance.
- Maintaining Hexagon Smart 3D database Servers, creating and updating SQL queries.
- Regularly creating and monitoring Hexagon Smart 3D backups.
- Setup maintain and removal of work share.
- Interfacing with Hexagon Smart Reference Data, Smart Foundation and Smart Construction.
- Maintaining and extending reference data for all disciplines.
- Maintaining and extending isometric and orthographic drawing styles.
- Experience in exporting model data in various formats and producing models for Smart Review.
- Experience in Reference 3D conversions from various file formats.
- Supporting troubleshooting to solve Hexagon Smart 3D environment problems to ensure project integrity.
- Ability to identify issues, obtains relevant information, relate, and compare data from different sources and identify alternative solutions.
- Knowledge of and ability to use effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions and/or reaching conclusions.
- Ability to identify problems, determines possible solution, and actively work to resolve issues.
Requirements
- BTech Information Systems or relevant degree.
- Minimum 8 years of experience as a Hexagon Smart 3D Administrator providing maintenance and operational support of the Hexagon Smart Plant Software Suite and 3D Microsoft SQL database servers.
- Strong knowledge of drafting, design standards and techniques in electrical, mechanical, piping, structural or instrumentation drafting.
- Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written forms.
- Effective communication, organizational and interpersonal skills.
- Exceptional attention to detail and capable of producing error-free documents.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving, and computer skills.
Desired Skills:
- SQL database
- Hexagon smart plant