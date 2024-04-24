Senior Engineering Applications Engineer

Our client is currently recruiting for a Senior Engineering Applications Engineer with 8 years extensive experience in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical or similar sector of the industry. The successful candidate will be responsible for but not limited to the following:

Providing daily administrative, installation, configuration of, maintenance and operational support of the Smart 3D environment.

Project creation, setup, and maintenance.

Maintaining Hexagon Smart 3D database Servers, creating and updating SQL queries.

Regularly creating and monitoring Hexagon Smart 3D backups.

Setup maintain and removal of work share.

Interfacing with Hexagon Smart Reference Data, Smart Foundation and Smart Construction.

Maintaining and extending reference data for all disciplines.

Maintaining and extending isometric and orthographic drawing styles.

Experience in exporting model data in various formats and producing models for Smart Review.

Experience in Reference 3D conversions from various file formats.

Supporting troubleshooting to solve Hexagon Smart 3D environment problems to ensure project integrity.

Ability to identify issues, obtains relevant information, relate, and compare data from different sources and identify alternative solutions.

Knowledge of and ability to use effective approaches for choosing a course of action or developing appropriate solutions and/or reaching conclusions.

Ability to identify problems, determines possible solution, and actively work to resolve issues.

Requirements

BTech Information Systems or relevant degree.

Minimum 8 years of experience as a Hexagon Smart 3D Administrator providing maintenance and operational support of the Hexagon Smart Plant Software Suite and 3D Microsoft SQL database servers.

Strong knowledge of drafting, design standards and techniques in electrical, mechanical, piping, structural or instrumentation drafting.

Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written forms.

Effective communication, organizational and interpersonal skills.

Exceptional attention to detail and capable of producing error-free documents.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and computer skills.

Desired Skills:

SQL database

Hexagon smart plant

Learn more/Apply for this position