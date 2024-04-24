Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer
Qualification:

  • B.Tech (Eng) with 6+ years; OR
  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 4+ years
  • M.Eng/M.Sc (Eng) with 3+ years
  • PhD/D.Eng with 1+ years

Experience:

  • A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite or avionics systems is preferred.
  • Integration, test and verification of complicated systems which includes RF, digital and mechanical elements.
  • Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
  • Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.
  • Baseline establishment and management.
  • Change control

Knowledge:

  • Recognized domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems.
  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
  • Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

