Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer
Qualification:
- B.Tech (Eng) with 6+ years; OR
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 4+ years
- M.Eng/M.Sc (Eng) with 3+ years
- PhD/D.Eng with 1+ years
Experience:
- A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite or avionics systems is preferred.
- Integration, test and verification of complicated systems which includes RF, digital and mechanical elements.
- Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Change control
Knowledge:
- Recognized domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems.
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations
Desired Skills:
- PFMA and related procurement regulations
- onfiguration management systems.
- Systems Engineering