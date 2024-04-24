Specialist Server Administrator (2024_16 – LW) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 24, 2024

Duties:

5 Years + of the following:

  • Deliver a portfolio of IM services to a defined client base.

  • Hold vendors to account for SLA indicators.

  • Liaise with solutions design and architecture to make sure that roadmaps are followed, and services are introduced with excellence.

  • Analyse and identify risk IM causes and quantify IM-entailed business impact.

  • Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements.

  • Implement best-fit solutions to meet stakeholder requirements and contribute to IM process enhancements.

  • Perform continuous monitoring reviews and measure defined quality and quantity indicators.

  • Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner.

  • Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled.

  • Assign and re-assign work to ensure that outputs and the elimination of waste.

  • Participate in business initiatives/projects and the different processes involved.

  • To own stakeholder relationships and service delivery for commercial and technical systems within Global IM for their relevant sites and regions.

  • Monitor the work and overall performance of regional IM data center (DC) technology systems.

  • Evaluate and ensure processing performance relating to system and machine utilization, reliability, and capacity.

  • Forecast financial, physical, and human resource needs to meet established objectives (including CMDB accuracy)

  • Oversee and coordinate restoration and disaster recovery plans that remediate service outages.

  • Manage all licensing exposure within the IM data center and on-premises IM/IM infrastructure to ensure compliance.

  • Ensure the full life cycle value of enterprise IM infrastructure assets (including CMDB completeness and accuracy, plus investment plans and forecasting to keep DC assets compliant).

  • Provide specialist support for IM service specialists regarding AD (Active Directory), Antivirus, Microsoft products, Server and Storage hardware, Security, and on-site computer rooms.

  • Manage risks related to IM back-office systems.

  • Transparently and effectively manage costs associated with the IM DC, including investment choices and budgeting, to ensure equipment is “healthy.”

  • On a monthly, global service delivery review with the relevant vendors, with input from the regions.

  • Act as the subject matter escalation point for IM regional incidents or complex site incidents.

  • Manage the performance of the vendors and ensure they are meeting or exceeding their contractual commitments for services and projects, including those delivered directly to the BU’s.

  • Develop business and technology standards and best practices for IM back-office environment.

  • Capacity Planning involves analyzing current and future needs to ensure the server infrastructure can support anticipated demand without over-provisioning or under-provisioning resources.

  • Performance Monitoring: Monitoring server performance metrics such as CPU utilization, memory usage, disk I/O, and network traffic to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.

  • Security Planning: Developing and implementing security measures to protect servers from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other security threats.

  • Disaster Recovery Planning: Creating and maintaining plans and procedures for recovering data and restoring services in the event of a server failure or other catastrophic event.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

  • MCP, MCSE, and MCITP or similar related certificates

Desired Skills:

  • Server
  • OnPrem Server
  • On Prem
  • Server Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position