Specialist Server Administrator (2024_16 – LW)

Duties:

5 Years + of the following:

Deliver a portfolio of IM services to a defined client base.

Hold vendors to account for SLA indicators.

Liaise with solutions design and architecture to make sure that roadmaps are followed, and services are introduced with excellence.

Analyse and identify risk IM causes and quantify IM-entailed business impact.

Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements.

Implement best-fit solutions to meet stakeholder requirements and contribute to IM process enhancements.

Perform continuous monitoring reviews and measure defined quality and quantity indicators.

Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner.

Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled.

Assign and re-assign work to ensure that outputs and the elimination of waste.

Participate in business initiatives/projects and the different processes involved.

To own stakeholder relationships and service delivery for commercial and technical systems within Global IM for their relevant sites and regions.

Monitor the work and overall performance of regional IM data center (DC) technology systems.

Evaluate and ensure processing performance relating to system and machine utilization, reliability, and capacity.

Forecast financial, physical, and human resource needs to meet established objectives (including CMDB accuracy)

Oversee and coordinate restoration and disaster recovery plans that remediate service outages.

Manage all licensing exposure within the IM data center and on-premises IM/IM infrastructure to ensure compliance.

to ensure compliance. Ensure the full life cycle value of enterprise IM infrastructure assets (including CMDB completeness and accuracy, plus investment plans and forecasting to keep DC assets compliant).

Provide specialist support for IM service specialists regarding AD (Active Directory), Antivirus, Microsoft products, Server and Storage hardware, Security, and on-site computer rooms.

Manage risks related to IM back-office systems.

Transparently and effectively manage costs associated with the IM DC, including investment choices and budgeting, to ensure equipment is “healthy.”

On a monthly, global service delivery review with the relevant vendors, with input from the regions.

Act as the subject matter escalation point for IM regional incidents or complex site incidents.

Manage the performance of the vendors and ensure they are meeting or exceeding their contractual commitments for services and projects, including those delivered directly to the BU’s.

Develop business and technology standards and best practices for IM back-office environment.

Capacity Planning involves analyzing current and future needs to ensure the server infrastructure can support anticipated demand without over-provisioning or under-provisioning resources.

Performance Monitoring: Monitoring server performance metrics such as CPU utilization, memory usage, disk I/O, and network traffic to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.

Security Planning: Developing and implementing security measures to protect servers from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other security threats.

Disaster Recovery Planning: Creating and maintaining plans and procedures for recovering data and restoring services in the event of a server failure or other catastrophic event.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

MCP, MCSE, and MCITP or similar related certificates

Desired Skills:

Server

OnPrem Server

On Prem

Server Administration

