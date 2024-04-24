Specialist Server Administrator (2024_16 – LW)

Duties:
5 Years + of the following:
- Deliver a portfolio of IM services to a defined client base.
- Hold vendors to account for SLA indicators.
- Liaise with solutions design and architecture to make sure that roadmaps are followed, and services are introduced with excellence.
- Analyse and identify risk IM causes and quantify IM-entailed business impact.
- Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements.
- Implement best-fit solutions to meet stakeholder requirements and contribute to IM process enhancements.
- Perform continuous monitoring reviews and measure defined quality and quantity indicators.
- Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner.
- Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled.
- Assign and re-assign work to ensure that outputs and the elimination of waste.
- Participate in business initiatives/projects and the different processes involved.
- To own stakeholder relationships and service delivery for commercial and technical systems within Global IM for their relevant sites and regions.
- Monitor the work and overall performance of regional IM data center (DC) technology systems.
- Evaluate and ensure processing performance relating to system and machine utilization, reliability, and capacity.
- Forecast financial, physical, and human resource needs to meet established objectives (including CMDB accuracy)
- Oversee and coordinate restoration and disaster recovery plans that remediate service outages.
- Manage all licensing exposure within the IM data center and on-premises IM/IM infrastructure to ensure compliance.
- Ensure the full life cycle value of enterprise IM infrastructure assets (including CMDB completeness and accuracy, plus investment plans and forecasting to keep DC assets compliant).
- Provide specialist support for IM service specialists regarding AD (Active Directory), Antivirus, Microsoft products, Server and Storage hardware, Security, and on-site computer rooms.
- Manage risks related to IM back-office systems.
- Transparently and effectively manage costs associated with the IM DC, including investment choices and budgeting, to ensure equipment is “healthy.”
- On a monthly, global service delivery review with the relevant vendors, with input from the regions.
- Act as the subject matter escalation point for IM regional incidents or complex site incidents.
- Manage the performance of the vendors and ensure they are meeting or exceeding their contractual commitments for services and projects, including those delivered directly to the BU’s.
- Develop business and technology standards and best practices for IM back-office environment.
- Capacity Planning involves analyzing current and future needs to ensure the server infrastructure can support anticipated demand without over-provisioning or under-provisioning resources.
- Performance Monitoring: Monitoring server performance metrics such as CPU utilization, memory usage, disk I/O, and network traffic to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.
- Security Planning: Developing and implementing security measures to protect servers from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other security threats.
- Disaster Recovery Planning: Creating and maintaining plans and procedures for recovering data and restoring services in the event of a server failure or other catastrophic event.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- MCP, MCSE, and MCITP or similar related certificates
Desired Skills:
- Server
- OnPrem Server
- On Prem
- Server Administration