System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Plan and execute assembly, integration, and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.
- Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for sub-systems and systems with medium criticality.
- Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications.
- Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations.
- Provide ´field engineering services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
- Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Participate in work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making.
- Contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
QUALIFICATION:
- B.Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years.
- [URL Removed] with 3+ years
- PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years
EXPERIENCE:
- A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite, or avionics systems is preferred.
- Integration, test, and verification of complicated systems which includes RF, digital and mechanical elements.
- Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Change control
KNOWLEDGE:
- Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools, and techniques.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems.
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];
- Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
- Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Interpersonal Skills