Temp ET2000 Systems Consultant – Gauteng Arcadia

REQUIREMENTS
- A Tertiary Commerce qualification with an IT/ Process element
- 5 years of experience in various fields of business including business processes, information systems, and project management
- Process mapping
- Functional and technical SAP Systems knowledge
- Basic knowledge of relevant legislation
- Financial skills
- Ability to challenge the paradigms and be innovative
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensure minimum disruptions to the daily business processes through a well-maintained and stable SAP ET2000, IDIS (inventory management system) and business warehouse (BW) system
- Ensure a continuous and stable integration of data flow between SAP ET2000, IDIS and E-Parts systems
- Identify and coordinate all key GP processes by liaising with all functional managers and supervisors to map the “as is” and “to be” process flows
- Coordination and facilitation of planning meetings to arrive at final process mapping and documentation
- Mapping of the key GP processes with the departmental users and external service providers to ensure that the “to be” process flow is implemented according to the business needs and also one set of documentation is generated
- Matching of SAP ET2000 process design/ requirements with the new ET2000 and DC rollout, through coordinated planned meetings to ensure a smooth simultaneous introduction i.e. to ascertain that functions are executed in a manner that is on par with the required level of standard
- Carry out a project management role in new systems implementation, i.e. systems that interface with SAP ET2000 and system process changes and improvements (SAP Modules FI, WM, MM, MD and SD) as per business plan and requirements
- Ensure that all project targets are met in terms of costs/ budget, timing and quality and minimize risks to the project
- Ensure the system project timing plan is met and highlight deviations from process/ project plans to ensure corrective actions are taken
- Lead, manage and support the SAP Module Key Users during system and process implementations and resolution of system process-related problems
- Design and implement SAP ET2000 and BW reports according to the business requirements
- Act as a bridge between the GP business and IS department and manage and liaise with the SAP ET2000 Service Provider (IBM) responsible for programming and development of SAP solutions
- Represent the group GP IS in other markets (North America region) within the group to ensure that any new SAP ET2000 system change requests that are initiated and implemented are in line with the group standard and that there is no negative impact on existing SAP ET2000 business processes as it is a group global system
- Liaise and manage relationships with the group’s ET2000 governance teams (GPIC and PSAT) to ensure timely approval of new change requests
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Information Technology (IT)
- SAP