These are the top 10 social media LLMs

Large language models (LLMs) have seen significant advancements in recent years with the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and upgrades to the existing models.

These advancements have not only revolutionised the ability of LLMs to mimic human-like text, but have also opened new possibilities for applications, showcasing their potential to transform various industries and revolutionise human-machine interaction.

Against this backdrop, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has garnered 69,8% share of voice among the top 10 LLMs during 01 October 2023 to 31 March 2024, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

The remaining nine most mentioned LLMs in the research were Gemini (14%), Claude (5,3%), Grok (3,4%), LLaMA (2,9%), Mixtral (2,9%), PaLM (0,6%), LaMDA (0,5%), Falcon (0,4%) and Qwen (0,3%).

“New chatbots, such as Mixtral by Mistral Al, entered the list of the top 10 most discussed 10 LLMs,” says Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData. “Social media contributors’ sentiments were uplifted with the introduction of Mixtral-8x7B in December 2023, an unprecedented breakthrough in the field of AI text generation. They opine the Mixture of Experts (MoE) model signifies a significant advancement in LLMs, surpassing previous and current models such as Llama2-70B.”

Social media discussions around ChatGPT spiked up the most when OpenAI unveiled an upgraded large language model for ChatGPT “GPT-4 Turbo” at its first-ever developer conference – “DevDay” – held in San Francisco on 6 November 2023.

Social media contributors were enthusiastic about OpenAI’s decision to broaden the API, lower costs, and add features such as multimodal capabilities and model profile builders – reflecting an App Store model that enhances developer accessibility. This strategy not only improves access to AI, but also encourages the ongoing innovation. Influencers were particularly excited about the remarkable speed of GPT-4 Turbo and its proficiency in enhancing text prompts, viewing it as a significant highlight.

Gemini, (formerly Bard), developed by Google, was highlighted among social media discussions in March 2024 and led to the highest spike, majorly driven by the news Gemini was to power Apple iPhone. Twitter influencers view the potential integration of Google’s Gemini into Apple’s Siri as a surprising but advantageous development.

Contributors were of the opinion that this collaboration would greatly enhance Google’s position in the AI sector.