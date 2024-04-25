Automation Engineer Manufacturing at CT Group of Companies – Gauteng Midrand

Manage C&I Engineering projects and deliver them on time

Develop C&I Engineering solutions per identified customer needs

Perform detailed Electrical, Control & Instrumentation Designs (LV)

Systems specialist on PLC/SCADA/HMI/Networks/Telemetry/IOT

Perform system configuration, programming, commissioning for PLC/SCADA/HMI/Networks/Telemetry/IOT

Fault finding on system failures

Management of Technical team ensuring execution of solutions within time and budget

10 years and above experience in an Industrial Automation environment

5-7 years and above on advanced SCADA Solutions

2-3 years Telemetry experience with Database management

5-7 years experience using Design and calculation software for LV

3-5 years Network administration

10 years and above Industrial plant field instrumentation experience (Flow, Level, Pressure, temperture, motion

Understanding of Manufacturing Plant processes

Understanding of Electrical Engineering codes and safety standards

Proficient with CAD Software, MS Projects, Microsof Excel and Power Point

Be able to develop Bill of Materials for customer solutions

Perform project budgeting & report writing

Must be a critcal thinker and problem solver

Strong organizational and communication skills

ECSA Accredited Electrical Engineer Light Current (PR Eng or Candidate)

Desired Skills:

Programming PLC

Scada

HMI

Networks

Electrical Designs

Autocad

MS Project

Management

Field Instruments

Fault Finding

Database Design

Network Administration

Data Analysis

Telemetry

IOT

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

A Midrand based independent based Engineering firm is hiring an Automation Engineer to contribute to developing innovative Engineering solutions within the Industrial sector. Responsibiities include creating Industrial Automation solutions that meet customer requirements and solve the problems identified. The Engineer will work on multiple projects.

