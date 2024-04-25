Automation Engineer Manufacturing at CT Group of Companies – Gauteng Midrand

- Manage C&I Engineering projects and deliver them on time
- Develop C&I Engineering solutions per identified customer needs
- Perform detailed Electrical, Control & Instrumentation Designs (LV)
- Systems specialist on PLC/SCADA/HMI/Networks/Telemetry/IOT
- Perform system configuration, programming, commissioning for PLC/SCADA/HMI/Networks/Telemetry/IOT
- Fault finding on system failures
- Management of Technical team ensuring execution of solutions within time and budget
- 10 years and above experience in an Industrial Automation environment
- 5-7 years and above on advanced SCADA Solutions
- 2-3 years Telemetry experience with Database management
- 5-7 years experience using Design and calculation software for LV
- 3-5 years Network administration
- 10 years and above Industrial plant field instrumentation experience (Flow, Level, Pressure, temperture, motion
- Understanding of Manufacturing Plant processes
- Understanding of Electrical Engineering codes and safety standards
- Proficient with CAD Software, MS Projects, Microsof Excel and Power Point
- Be able to develop Bill of Materials for customer solutions
- Perform project budgeting & report writing
- Must be a critcal thinker and problem solver
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- ECSA Accredited Electrical Engineer Light Current (PR Eng or Candidate)
Desired Skills:
- Programming PLC
- Scada
- HMI
- Networks
- Electrical Designs
- Autocad
- MS Project
- Management
- Field Instruments
- Fault Finding
- Database Design
- Network Administration
- Data Analysis
- Telemetry
- IOT
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
A Midrand based independent based Engineering firm is hiring an Automation Engineer to contribute to developing innovative Engineering solutions within the Industrial sector. Responsibiities include creating Industrial Automation solutions that meet customer requirements and solve the problems identified. The Engineer will work on multiple projects.