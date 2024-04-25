Business Analyst Digital – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a business analyst you serve as a liaison among stakeholders. The incumbent is required to analyze underlying business needs (from what is being requested) and recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals via the use of technology or process optimization. In your digital solution focus, you support the digital ambition of the Marketing and Leasing functions to improve leasing processes, broker interactions and website users. You lead testing and UAT efforts, to ensure quality delivery of digital solutions.

Work independently with users to define concepts, under direction of senior business analyst and Business Solutions Architect.

Serve as the conduit through which requirements flow between Business and the IT stakeholders. Communicate clearly and have the skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group: executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

Elicit requirements using various business analysis techniques. Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into detail, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs.

Documenting business, functional and non-functional requirements, including mapping processes and producing user guides.

Develop the appropriate templatized business analysis artefact using plain language.

Assist testing team with the creation of test scripts, execution thereof and the management of on-going testing of solutions and their release.

Building and fostering strong and healthy relationships with project stakeholders and sponsors.

Successfully engaging in multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Experience & Qualifications

BSc or BA degree in Information Systems.

A CCBA qualification or a Diploma in Business Analysis is advantageous.

3 -5 years of relevant Digital Business Analysis experience.

3 – 5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience.

Competences & Skills

Strong stakeholder focus.

Able to build, manage and maintain relationships.

Excellent communication skills.

Able to make sound decisions.

Entrepreneurial.

Good organizational skills.

Excellent ability to solve problems.

Resilience and able to cope with Pressure and Change.

Analytical capability

Team player with a very strong work ethic.

Ability to work independently.

Technical understanding of IT infrastructure

Advantageous

Exposure to marketing channel tools such as SendGrid / Mailchimp

Experience with Content Management Systems such as SharePoint or WordPress

Property Industry experience

Web – Script / Development / Management experience

Data analytics / Power BI

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analytics

Business Systems

Digital

About The Employer:

One of the largest JSE Listed Property REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), that owns and manages property assets across various portfolios in South Africa, Rest of Africa and Internationally.

