Dynamics CRM Developer

We are seeking a talented Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer to join our innovative team. If you are a skilled developer with a passion for creating customized solutions, integrating systems, and leading the way in technical integrity, we want to hear from you.

Role:

As a Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer, you will be at the forefront of implementing and customizing Dynamics 365 solutions for our business. You will collaborate with a talented team of developers, architects, business analysts, and IT professionals to create seamless CRM experiences.

3+ years of experience in implementing and managing CRM solutions at an enterprise level (Microsoft Dynamics CRM / Dynamics 365).

B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com. in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a relevant discipline.

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server, and design/architectural patterns (e.g., Model-View-Controller (MVC)).

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g., C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3.

Understanding of Agile methodologies and familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC, XML, JSON).

Excellent troubleshooting, communication skills, and attention to detail.

Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Join Us Today!

If you are ready to make a significant impact and help us deliver exceptional Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions, we encourage you to apply. Submit your application with your resume and cover letter, and let us build something great together!

Participating in requirements analysis and software design.

Writing clean, scalable code using .NET-programming languages.

Testing and deploying Dynamics 365 solutions.

Conducting code reviews and refining existing solutions.

Collaborating with internal teams and clients to ensure the highest quality deliverables.

Serving as an expert on applications, providing technical support, and developing technical solution designs and implementation plans.

Interacting with both prospective and current customers during product demos/evaluations.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

