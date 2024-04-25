Ferrari dons blue livery as it announces HP partnership

As HP and Ferrari announce a major new sponsorship, the racing team is set to switch its iconic red livery for blue in the upcoming Miami Grand Prix (3 to 5 May).

The colour switch for the Miami meet is a nod to previous North American Grand Prix races when Ferrari drivers donned blue kit, and drove cars decked out in various shades of blue.

“Red is not the only colour for Ferrari,” said Flavio Manzoni, chief design officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP, in a video where he unveiled the new, light blue, drivers’ kit.

He points out that light blue was Enzo Ferrari’s favourite colour, and early Ferrari cars were in fact blue, often with red highlights.

The video ends with the tantalizing teaser: “More surprises coming.”

The team also goes into the Miami Grand Prix with a new name – Scuderia Ferrari HP – as the two companies begin their multi-year title partnership. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports team and the Scuderia Ferrari car driven by Maya Weug in the all-female F1 Academy series, launched in 2023, will also race under the new name.

The HP partnership includes a commitment to accelerate technology across the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

The HP logo will make its debut on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Representatives from both organisations – Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, Scuderia Ferrari HP’s team principal Fred Vasseur, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and HP CEO Enrique Lores – will be present for the reveal of the blue Scuderia Ferrari HP livery designed for Miami.

As part of the partnership, the integration of HP’s high-performance products and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, conferencing technology, and printing capabilities, will enable Scuderia Ferrari HP to enhance training and optimise strategic decision-making, on and off the track.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation,” says Vigna. “In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together.”

Lores adds: “With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit. Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”