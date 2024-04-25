Functional Consultant/Business Analyst

The Business Analyst plays a key role in the delivery of successful custom business and software solutions. This individual encourages thought and collaboration from team members to expand ideas regarding successful delivery and to provide the most value to our clients. The Business Analyst must utilise their business expertise and understanding of technical concepts to establish relationships with project sponsors, project managers, team members and subject matter experts, to define solution vision and scope and conduct requirements gathering. The role includes assisting with solution and storyboard design, creating functional specifications and defining user acceptance test cases. The Business Analyst ensures solutions are consistent with user expectations and participates in the promotion and launch of the solution. This individual is responsible for assisting the client and project team in delivering solutions that exceed user expectations and are aligned with business processes, rules and strategies.

The Business Analyst is also responsible for accurately estimating his/her tasks, designing, refining, documenting and implementing all defined methodologies and standards, conducting JAD sessions, suggesting best practices, keeping his/her skill set up to date, and sharing knowledge with team members. He/she must be able to utilise applicable tools, processes and concepts on multiple, end-to-end projects.

Work with business users to define and re-design business processes and identify corresponding solution requirements while establishing appropriate expectations and controlling scope.

Actively seek ways to apply technologies to business processes to meet strategic goals through a conceptual understanding of technology and strong business insight and experience.

Define user requirements, create user cases, ERD Diagrams and document user requirements specifications by conducting user interviews, JAD sessions and industry research.

Define user acceptance test cases and manage the users through the process, ensuring the final solution meets the business expectation and requirements.

Document presentations, approach documents, and functional specifications.

Work with the creative, business and technology teams to help design solutions and create storyboards.

Actively participate in issue resolution and escalation, documenting, training, user adoption and logging faults, where applicable.

Create documents, presentations, and training material that can be used to establish buy-in and launch the solution successfully.

Where applicable, perform configuration changes in line with requirements and architecture standards followed within the organisation.

Assist with the creation of a solution’s information architecture and navigational structure.

Conduct and participate in usability and application reviews with the users, proactively identify areas of future optimisation within technology solutions.

Work across systems, platforms and departments as required by the business and inline with its operations.

Actively participate in the growth of the organisation through involvement in improvement efforts, product development and organisational infrastructure enhancements.

Responsible for understanding workload priorities and self-managing tasks.

Implement methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.

Perform other duties as required.

BCom or equivalent degree preferably in Information Technology.

Experience using Dynamics 365 CRM (Sales/Service and Marketing)

Proven experience leading analysis initiatives and conducting creative requirements gathering.

Experience within financial services, system integration, and conceptual knowledge of financial controls, general ledger and financial transactions that affect line of business systems

Strong process experience and understanding of business analysis methodologies

Proven experience authoring approach and vision documents that clearly set client expectations

Superior written and verbal communication skills, including technical and report writing

Strong business insight and experience, with three or more years in the financial services industry

Experience defining test cases as well as defining functional specifications

Energetic and tenacious

Experienced using the agile methodologies,

Lateral thinker

Integrity and trustworthiness

Good work ethic

Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent analytical skills

Effective time management skills

Teamwork and cross collaboration ability

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position