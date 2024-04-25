Information Security Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the network security. Ensure all network components aremanaged in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance. As an Information Security Specialist,you will be responsible to:
– Design, install and manage security mechanisms that protect the network and information systems againstbreaches, viruses, and Antispyware;
– Upgrade systems by implementing and maintaining security controls;
– Protect the system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources;
– Develop and implement standardised Information Security processes and procedures;
– Respond to internal and external audit findings timeously;
Desired Skills:
- n ITIL foundation
- Security+
- CISM
- SCCM and COBIT
- Information Security Risk Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SOE