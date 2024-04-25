Information Security Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

The purpose of the job is to plan, manage, and administer the network security. Ensure all network components aremanaged in accordance with approved guidelines and processes to ensure compliance. As an Information Security Specialist,you will be responsible to:

– Design, install and manage security mechanisms that protect the network and information systems againstbreaches, viruses, and Antispyware;

– Upgrade systems by implementing and maintaining security controls;

– Protect the system by defining access privileges, control structures, and resources;

– Develop and implement standardised Information Security processes and procedures;

– Respond to internal and external audit findings timeously;

Desired Skills:

n ITIL foundation

Security+

CISM

SCCM and COBIT

Information Security Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

