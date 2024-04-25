My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Experience
- Financial Services / Accounting Exposure
- UML or Similar Analysis Techniques and Tools
- Business Process Acumen and exposure
- Agile aptitude
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Business Processes
- Agile
- Accounting