Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Apr 25, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Experience

  • Financial Services / Accounting Exposure
  • UML or Similar Analysis Techniques and Tools
  • Business Process Acumen and exposure
  • Agile aptitude

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • Business Processes
  • Agile
  • Accounting

