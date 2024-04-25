Intermediate Full Stack Software Engineer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a skilled Intermediate Full Stack Software Engineer to join their team. As a Full Stack Software Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining software applications, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring the scalability and reliability of the applications.

Responsibilities

Code development and architecture based on specifications from the development lead

Collaborate with fellow developers to ensure efficient and effective development, to write PHP code and contribute to defined sprints

Develop and deploy new features to enhance related procedures and tools, as needed

Collaborating with the development team to write PHP code and contribute to defined sprints

Supporting projects by conducting testing, reviewing, and resolving defects as required

Work closely with the Lead developer and Product Owner to align development efforts

Design and deliver secure, scalable code to enhance our digital offering

Backend Unit & Integration testing

Mentorship of less experienced developers

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Some level of delivery management and prioritisation of features

Requirements

Bachelors Degree or equivalent obtained Information Systems/Computer Science/or related with a major in Business Analytics, Data Analysis/Management or Information Systems is advantageous

Diploma or equivalent obtained Information Systems/Computer Science/or related with a major in Business Analytics, Data Analysis/Management or Information Systems is essential

3+ years of experience as a Full Stack Software Engineer

PHP development experience – Laravel

Web tech – HTML CSS JavaScript, JQuery

Database – MySql, DB query optimisation, Indexing, Table Normalisation

CI/CD & Github – Able to use version control for software with solid understanding of Git and Github and Able to understand CI pipeline and the part it plays in code developed (Github actions, Jenkins or any related CI pipeline)

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Salary: negotiable

Desired Skills:

