Junior IT Support Technician

Apr 25, 2024

  • Position: Junior IT Support Technician
  • Location: Cape Town office of International Law Firm

Responsibilities:

  • Hybrid role reporting into IT Manager
  • The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting clients and end-users with technical issues.
  • General support for hardware, software and network related issues.
  • This role is not limited to the IT helpdesk.
  • Minimum of 2 years experience.

Skills:

  • Extensive knowledge of Windows operating system,
  • Microsoft Office applications,
  • Active Directory and Microsoft 365

Qualifications:

  • IT Qualification or industry certification (CompTIA A+, CCNA, MCSA)

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

