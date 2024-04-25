Junior IT Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Position: Junior IT Support Technician
- Location: Cape Town office of International Law Firm
Responsibilities:
- Hybrid role reporting into IT Manager
- The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting clients and end-users with technical issues.
- General support for hardware, software and network related issues.
- This role is not limited to the IT helpdesk.
- Minimum of 2 years experience.
Skills:
- Extensive knowledge of Windows operating system,
- Microsoft Office applications,
- Active Directory and Microsoft 365
Qualifications:
- IT Qualification or industry certification (CompTIA A+, CCNA, MCSA)
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate