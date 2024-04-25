.NET Developer at Datonomy Solutions

The ideal candidate for this position should have a strong knowledge and experience in ASP.NET/ASP.NET Core development. They should have hands-on experience in developing ASP.NET Core API’s and be proficient in C#. The candidate must have a good understanding of object-oriented programming concepts, dependency injection and be familiar with the SOLID principles of software design.
The ideal candidate for this position should possess a strong foundation in ASP.NET/ASP.NET Core development. Here are the key qualifications we’re looking for:
- ASP.NET Core API Development: The candidate should have hands-on experience in building robust and efficient ASP.NET Core APIs.
- Proficiency in C#: A solid understanding of C# programming is essential.
- Object-Oriented Programming (OOP): Familiarity with OOP concepts is crucial for designing maintainable and extensible code.
- Dependency Injection: Knowledge of dependency injection patterns and practices is highly desirable.
- SOLID Principles: Understanding and application of SOLID principles (Single Responsibility, Open/Closed, Liskov Substitution, Interface Segregation, and Dependency Inversion) are fundamental for creating scalable and maintainable software.
Optional but Advantageous Skills:
- Azure Durable Functions: While not mandatory, familiarity with Azure Durable Functions would be beneficial.
Soft Skills:
- Effective Communication: The candidate should be able to articulate ideas clearly and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
