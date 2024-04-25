Neuro Linguistic Programming Consultant/Specialist – Gauteng Randburg

The below outlines the expected deliverables for each specialist area. The consultant required to provide a master plan outlining how the overall project will be executed or provide individual plans for each component.
Key Deliverables
- Inception report and Final Work plan- to execute the project
- Work plan submitted in agreed format within agreed timeframes.
- High Performance Culture Framework and Road Map
- The Framework and Road Map should follow agreed best practices and would be developed in an agreed format within an agreed timeframe
- High Performance Culture Plan and Strategy
- The High-Performance Culture plan and strategy will include all activities required to facilitate the successful implementation , including but not limited to: change impact assessment, change readiness, stakeholder engagement and communications.
- High Performance Culture Communication and Engagement framework and strategies
- Communication Engagement framework and strategies follows the agreed best practices which can then be translated into a Project Plan; within agreed timeframe.
Executed High Performance Culture and Communication Plans
- Strategies and activities implemented as per approved plan.
- Skills Transfer Programme
- Montly Reporting-Progress reports submitted in agreed format to the Office of the CEO and/or the HR Executive which will include progress made, issues, risks and associated mitigation strategies
- High Performance Culture Report completed as per established format and timeframe.
Qualifications;
- Master’s degree in appropriate discipline AND registered as a Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner with an appropriate institution
- Past Relevant Experience in High Performance Culture Projects over the last 10 Years from 1 April 2014, using Neuro Linguistic Programming
Desired Skills:
- See above spec