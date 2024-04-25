Neuro Linguistic Programming Consultant/Specialist

The below outlines the expected deliverables for each specialist area. The consultant required to provide a master plan outlining how the overall project will be executed or provide individual plans for each component.

Key Deliverables

Inception report and Final Work plan- to execute the project

Work plan submitted in agreed format within agreed timeframes.

High Performance Culture Framework and Road Map

The Framework and Road Map should follow agreed best practices and would be developed in an agreed format within an agreed timeframe

High Performance Culture Plan and Strategy

The High-Performance Culture plan and strategy will include all activities required to facilitate the successful implementation , including but not limited to: change impact assessment, change readiness, stakeholder engagement and communications.

High Performance Culture Communication and Engagement framework and strategies

Communication Engagement framework and strategies follows the agreed best practices which can then be translated into a Project Plan; within agreed timeframe.

Executed High Performance Culture and Communication Plans

Executed High Performance Culture and Communication Plans Strategies and activities implemented as per approved plan.

Skills Transfer Programme

Montly Reporting-Progress reports submitted in agreed format to the Office of the CEO and/or the HR Executive which will include progress made, issues, risks and associated mitigation strategies

High Performance Culture Report completed as per established format and timeframe.

Qualifications;

Master’s degree in appropriate discipline AND registered as a Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner with an appropriate institution

Past Relevant Experience in High Performance Culture Projects over the last 10 Years from 1 April 2014, using Neuro Linguistic Programming

Desired Skills:

See above spec

