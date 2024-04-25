Project Manager – Software Development – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, in the ICT and digital technology industry is seeking a Senior Software Developer to join their team.

Job type: Office based.

Location: Port Elizabeth/GQ

Responsibilities:

Managing a development team

Daily meetings with development team

Collaborate with developers to manage quality, time, and scope of deliverables.

Key contributor to overall project delivery schedule

Work with Engineering teams to define and maintain estimates and plans, track progress and manage project issues, risks, and opportunities.

Organise and lead regular meetings to keep all stakeholders informed about project progress, issues, and resolutions.

Monitor and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Assist other teams directly with SQL requirements / and have them facilitated by the development team.

Minimum Requirements:

Proven experience as a Project Manager in Software Development

Experience in client management and outsourced projects.

Experience with Microsoft SQL and C#

Experience managing a team of Software Developers

Strong full-stack experience with the ability to review and contribute to code during project downtimes.

Proficient in project management tools and methodologies

Should you wish to be considered for this opportunity, please apply directly to this job advert. Should you not hear back from us within 2 weeks of application, kindly consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Information Technology (IT)

Leadership

Microsoft SQL

Project Management

Software Development

Team Leadership

