SAP EWM Consultant (Advanced) 2703 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams:

Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful

Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement

Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets

Proactive improvements in daily IT operations

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification

4 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant

6 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules

Essential Skills Requirements:

At least 3 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes)

At least 5 years’ experience in SAP WM(R/3)

SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience

Experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)

Good Understanding of SAP Transportation Management

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager)

Capable to analyse EWM / WM functionality by debugging code

Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

SAP WM(R/3)

SAP Logistics

