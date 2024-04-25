Senior Business Analyst – (Finance) at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior Business Analyst (Finance)

Are you passionate about optimizing finance systems and processes? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where you can apply your expertise in financial transactions?

Our client (retail) is seeking a skilled Business Analyst (Finance) to join their team in Cape Town. If you’re ready to make an impact and drive change in a retail/financial setting, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

As a Business Analyst (Finance), you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring that our client’s finance systems and business processes align with industry standards and best practices. Your responsibilities will include proposing new developments, documenting processes, providing system support, and leading projects to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. They are specifically looking for someone with financial transactional experience and preferable from the retail space.

Key Responsibilities:

Propose new developments and changes to business processes and technology.

Document business processes alongside functional and technical specifications.

Test and provide implementation support for system changes.

Conduct change management and user training.

Provide system consulting and user support.

Lead project management efforts to drive successful outcomes.

Requirements:

Ideal candidates must have financial transactional experience and come from retail industry

Finance/Commercial related degree with analytical/commercial subjects.

Minimum 5 years of systems/business analyst experience, preferably in a retail/financial environment.

Strong understanding of accounting practices including financial reconciliations, depreciation, and stock accounting.

Knowledge of SAP or similar ERP software processes.

Strong presentation and facilitation skills.

Above-average computer literacy with proficiency in Google Workspace, MS Project, Excel, Word, MS Access, and Visio.

Experience in Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) including Change Impact Management and Testing Methodologies.

Experience in working on large complex projects with cross-functional teams as the Lead Business Analyst.

Knowledge and experience in Agile methodologies (scrum) and work practice.

Experience in using business process management software (e.g., Jira, Confluence, etc.).

Experience in managing and developing junior Business Analysts.

Advantageous Qualifications/Experience:

Additional qualification(s) in Information Systems or Finance.

SAP Certification.

Business Analysis Certification/Diploma.

Project Management experience.

Experience within IT Service Management and Defect Management.

