Calling all Python pros! Are you ready to elevate your expertise? Join our client’s team as a Senior Python Engineer and unlock limitless possibilities in cutting-edge tech.

R 800 000 – R 960 000

Are you a seasoned Python expert ready to lead the charge? Join our clients dynamic Engineering Team as a Senior Python Engineer, where you’ll report directly to the Solutions Architect. Dive into software development projects, orchestrate Azure cloud and Docker containerization, and guide their talented junior developers. Your deep Python knowledge and Kubernetes proficiency are paramount as they push the boundaries of scalable solutions. Lead, mentor, and collaborate across departments to deliver top-tier software products.

Key Responsibilities:

Craft robust software applications using Python, ensuring code quality and scalability are paramount.

Harness the power of Azure cloud services to deploy, manage, and scale applications efficiently.

Drive containerization efforts using Docker, enhancing portability and deployment efficiency.

Lead end-to-end project cycles, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to quality standards.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to define and achieve software development objectives.

Guide and nurture junior developers, fostering a culture of learning and growth.

Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps, automating testing and deployment processes.

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and trends to continuously innovate and enhance our solutions.

Uphold code integrity, conduct thorough code reviews, and ensure software security and maintainability.

Tackle complex technical challenges with agility and precision, both independently and collaboratively.

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Azure cloud services and cloud infrastructure management.

Extensive experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of front-end technologies (e.g., JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3) is advantageous.

Familiarity with Git for version control and Agile development methodologies.

