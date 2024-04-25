Startup innovation shapes tech landscape

In the ever-evolving landscape of tech innovation, practical and customer-centric solutions take centre stage – from AI-driven medical diagnostics to streamlined IT management platforms enhancing operational efficiency, the focus is on solutions that directly impact customer experiences.

This convergence of technology and industry trends signifies the influential role startups play in shaping the future of the tech landscape, says GlobalData.

The research group’s startup series report – MWC 2024: Startups Race for Digital Change – sheds light on the startup landscape at the event by uncovering investments, flagship products, partners, customers, and updates of noteworthy startups.

The report emphasises AI’s ongoing role in shaping future tech alongside advancements in digitalisation, fintech, healthtech, IoT, and digital media – primarily aimed at improving customer experiences and operational efficiency through integrated solutions.

“What is striking at MWC 2024 is the diversity of startup innovation on display, transcending conventional tech domains into industries such as healthcare, finance, and media,” says Likith Togita, senior Disruptive Tech analyst at GlobalData. “This multifaceted approach emphasises a collective commitment to address various pressing challenges such as improving accuracy in medical imaging, enhancing financial transaction efficiency, and streamlining data interchange.

“Moreover, the financial support – with several startups exceeding $1-million in funding -underscores the widespread endorsement of emerging technologies across sectors.”

Togita lists the following examples:

* South Korea’s AIRS Medical is pioneering advancements in medical imaging and diagnostics through AI.

* Germany-based Equipme streamlines how companies manage their IT and office resources, integrating a platform that simplifies equipment and subscription handling.

* Spain’s Devengo offers a financial platform that provides businesses with streamlined solutions for payment processing and financial operations.

* Bria Interoperability focuses on AI-enhanced healthcare data exchange, streamlining processes, and improving patient care in the US.

* Switzerland’s IDUN Technologies develops discreet in-ear EEG technology to monitor brain activity, contributing to advances in neurology and wellness.

* Poland-based inSTREAMLY connects streamers with brands, creating a platform that simplifies how endorsements are managed and delivered within the streaming community.

“The wide range of innovations at this year’s event reveals a shared dedication to tackling vital challenges and enhancing efficiencies,” Togita says. “With significant funding supporting these endeavours, the future holds promise for further industry transformation towards superior customer experiences and operational excellence.”