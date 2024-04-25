Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Crafting test plans, scenarios, and procedures to ensure thorough evaluation.

Completing and refining test plans with meticulous attention to detail.

Implementing tests seamlessly across all test cycles.

Documenting test plans, scenarios, and uncovered bugs clearly and systematically.

Conducting comprehensive end-to-end testing to ensure system integrity.

Collaborating closely with the client’s team of BAs, testers, and analysts.

Acting as a liaison between testers and developers by reporting bugs, tracking defects, and facilitating issue resolution.

Designing automated test scenarios for improved efficiency.

Reviewing and fine-tuning test cases to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Delivering insightful test evaluation reports to drive continuous improvement.

Staying agile by staying updated on new requirements and adapting testing strategies accordingly.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

ISTQB certification would be an advantage.

2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Industry experience in Individual Insurance is essential.

Ability to understand business and functional requirements.

Job ID:

J104470

