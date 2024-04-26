Adapting office environments for a thriving hybrid workforce

In the evolving South African built environment, the debate on the future of office spaces is intensifying, particularly in light of a growing number of South African companies requiring their workforce to either return to the office or be in the office for a minimum of three days a week.

This local hybrid trend echoes a global shift to a hybrid work model, spotlighting the need to adapt office spaces to these new working patterns, writes Scott Thorburn, national asset manager for offices at Redefine.

Hybrid work models – blending remote and in-person collaboration – are transforming organisational strategies. As a result, this shift is altering office space demand, prompting organisations to rethink their gross leasable area (GLA) strategies. Amidst this change, the need for more engaging and flexible work environments becomes paramount.

The transition towards hybrid work models and the accompanying shift in organisational strategies has resulted in an industry-wide anticipation of reduced traditional office space requirements. However, the expected decrease in GLA is being balanced by the intention to ensure office workplace environments entice workforces to choose to be at the office. This intention can often lead to GLA requirements increasing or remaining constant.

Office planning decisions need to be carefully considered, taking into account the nature of the company’s industry and their workforce preferences. The layout of each company’s workspace will need to be reflective of their workforce preferences and output requirements to ensure improved productivity, collaboration, and office attendance.

The hybrid model necessitates the correct mix of personal space, hot desking, and communal collaborative and relaxation areas. It is often the case that individuals prefer their own personal constant environment, including desks, to attract them back to the office. Hot desking is not suitable for all job types and may not be preferred by all employees.

The integration of this refined approach to GLA into the evolving narrative of office space utilisation, highlights the industry’s capacity to adapt to the changing needs of the workforce. Additionally, the adoption of activity-based working (ABW), offering various spaces for different tasks, supports the hybrid workforce’s diverse needs, promoting a flexible and vibrant office environment. This strategy emphasises the importance of a flexible and resilient approach to office space management.

The focus on workplace flexibility now includes not only adaptable working hours but also versatile spatial configurations and operational practices. Such flexibility involves the provision of office layouts that can be reconfigured for different activities and the integration of technology that facilitates both in-office and remote collaboration.

Moreover, it involves policies that balance individual and collaborative work, allowing office spaces to evolve with the changing needs of businesses and their employees.

Addressing infrastructural challenges, such as loadshedding, is essential, underscoring the need for office environments that can maintain operational continuity during power outages. For many, particularly those without adequate remote work setups, the office acts as a crucial base of operations, emphasising the need for spaces that offer both design flexibility and operational resilience.

The re-evaluation of real estate priorities has placed a renewed emphasis on health, safety, and flexibility. Properties that meet these evolving demands, offering health-oriented features and adaptable communal areas, are becoming increasingly sought after, reflecting a shift towards workspaces that support holistic well-being.

As the industry navigates the adoption of hybrid work models and addresses infrastructural challenges, the focus for office landlords is on creating environments that meet the diverse needs of tenants, ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of office assets.

Despite initial uncertainties about the future of office spaces, optimism remains high regarding their resurgence. The anticipated growth of the office market, fuelled by strategic investment in high-quality properties, points to a positive trajectory for the sector. Strategic asset management plays a pivotal role in this context, where the refurbishment of existing properties in strong nodes is essential to retain and improve the value of the current portfolio.

As the property sector faces significant changes, driven by hybrid work models and evolving market dynamics, the emphasis on quality, adaptability, and tenant well-being grows stronger.