APPLICATIONS ARCHITECT
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
SALARY R 1 200 000 CTC PER ANNUM
CLOSING DATE 17 MAY 2024
JOB PURPOSE
- To lead the design of an enterprise-wide application architecture as guided by the EA standards, procedures, and policies.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Relevant postgraduate Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, software engineering, or a related field is a requirement. (NQF level7).
- Master Degree in Information or Information Systems would be an advantage.
- TOGAF Certification is a requirement.
- Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.
- Certification in industry-standard platforms and technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud would be an advantage.
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum three 6 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio,Sparx Enterprise Architect to maintain an architecture repository.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing application architecture designs.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in in development of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied application.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in designing hybrid (cloud/on-premises) application architecture and integration patterns.
- Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.
- Provide thought leadership, innovation, and best practice.
- Experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects is an advantage.
- Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture is an advantage
- JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
Application Architecture domain establishment
- Interpret and apply approved enterprise architecture principles, policies, procedures in the architecture work.
Desired Skills:
- TOGAF
- Knowledge of other frameworks such asZachman
- AWS Azure or Google Cloud
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- Visio
- casewise
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours