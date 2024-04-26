APPLICATIONS ARCHITECT

Apr 26, 2024

LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
SALARY R 1 200 000 CTC PER ANNUM
CLOSING DATE 17 MAY 2024

JOB PURPOSE

  • To lead the design of an enterprise-wide application architecture as guided by the EA standards, procedures, and policies.
    QUALIFICATIONS
  • Relevant postgraduate Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, software engineering, or a related field is a requirement. (NQF level7).
  • Master Degree in Information or Information Systems would be an advantage.
  • TOGAF Certification is a requirement.
  • Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.
  • Certification in industry-standard platforms and technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud would be an advantage.
    EXPERIENCE
  • Minimum three 6 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio,Sparx Enterprise Architect to maintain an architecture repository.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing application architecture designs.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in in development of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied application.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in designing hybrid (cloud/on-premises) application architecture and integration patterns.
  • Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.
  • Provide thought leadership, innovation, and best practice.
  • Experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects is an advantage.
  • Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture is an advantage
  • JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
    Application Architecture domain establishment
  • Interpret and apply approved enterprise architecture principles, policies, procedures in the architecture work.

