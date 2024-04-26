A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Applications Architect
To lead the design of an enterprise-wide application architecture as guided by the EA standards, procedures, and policies.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Relevant postgraduate Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, software engineering, or a related field is a requirement. (NQF level7).
- Master Degree in Information or Information Systems would be an advantage.
- TOGAF Certification is a requirement.
- Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.
- Certification in industry-standard platforms and technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud would be an advantage.
- Minimum three 6 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio,Sparx Enterprise Architect to maintain an architecture repository.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in developing application architecture designs.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in in development of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied application.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in designing hybrid (cloud/on-premises) application architecture and integration patterns.
- Solid experience in the developments of business cases, performance of impact assessments and options analysis.
- Provide thought leadership, innovation, and best practice.
- Experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects is an advantage.
- Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture is an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- application architecture
- developing application architecture designs.